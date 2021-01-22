Big Fun
R&B
1979
1.
The Right Time for Us (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
2.
Take Me to the River (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
3.
Right in the Socket (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
4.
The Second Time Around (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
5.
I Owe You One (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
6.
Let's Find the Time for Love (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
7.
Girl (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
8.
The Second Time Around (Original 12" Mix) (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
9.
Right in the Socket (Radio Version) (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
10.
The Second Time Around (Radio Version) (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
11.
I Owe You One (Radio Version) (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
12.
The Second Time Around (Hithouse Clubmix) (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
13.
The Second Time Around (Hithouse Radiomix) (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
14.
Right in the Socket (Remix) (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
15.
The Second Time Around (Remix) (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
16.
I Owe You One (Remix) (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30