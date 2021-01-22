Big Fun

Big Fun

R&B

1979

1.

The Right Time for Us (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
2.

Take Me to the River (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
3.

Right in the Socket (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
4.

The Second Time Around (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
5.

I Owe You One (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
6.

Let's Find the Time for Love (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
7.

Girl (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
8.

The Second Time Around (Original 12" Mix) (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
9.

Right in the Socket (Radio Version) (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
10.

The Second Time Around (Radio Version) (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
11.

I Owe You One (Radio Version) (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
12.

The Second Time Around (Hithouse Clubmix) (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
13.

The Second Time Around (Hithouse Radiomix) (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
14.

Right in the Socket (Remix) (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
15.

The Second Time Around (Remix) (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
16.

I Owe You One (Remix) (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 18 min

© UNIDISC MUSIC INC.