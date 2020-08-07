Big Hits Live
Rock
2010
1.
Harvest Home (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
2.
Fields of Fire (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
3.
In a Big Country (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
4.
Change (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
5.
Wonderland (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
6.
Where the Rose Is Sown (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
7.
Just a Shadow (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
8.
Look Away (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
9.
The Teacher (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
10.
King of Emotion (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
11.
Thirteen Valleys (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
12.
Peace in Our Time (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30