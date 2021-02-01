Big New Herd At The Monterey Jazz Festival [Live]
Jazz
2005
1.
Four Brothers (Live at the Monterey Jazz Festival, 1959) (Extrait)
Woody Herman & His Orchestra
0:30
2.
Like Some Blues Man (Live at the Monterey Jazz Festival, 1959) (Extrait)
Woody Herman & His Orchestra
0:30
3.
Skoobeedoobee (Live at the Monterey Jazz Festival, 1959) (Extrait)
Woody Herman & His Orchestra
0:30
4.
Monterey Apple Tree (Live at the Monterey Jazz Festival, 1959) (Extrait)
Woody Herman & His Orchestra
0:30
5.
Skylark (Live at the Monterey Jazz Festival, 1959) (Extrait)
Woody Herman & His Orchestra
0:30
6.
The Magpie (Live at the Monterey Jazz Festival, 1959) (Extrait)
Woody Herman & His Orchestra
0:30