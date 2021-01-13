Big Swing Face
Pop rock
2002
1.
Sticks & Stones (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
2.
Cartoons & Candy (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
3.
The Chill (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
4.
Big Swing Face (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
5.
This Too Shall Pass (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
6.
Try Anything Once (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
7.
Take Out The Trash (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
8.
The Good Life (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
9.
So Out (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
10.
No Home Training (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
11.
Place Under The Sun (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30