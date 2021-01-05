Big Trouble in Little China

Big Trouble in Little China

Divers

2011

1.

Prologue (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30
2.

Pork Chop Express (Main Title) (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30
3.

Abduction at Airport (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30
4.

The Alley (Procession) (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30
5.

The Alley (War) (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30
6.

The Storms (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30
7.

Tenement/White Tiger (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30
8.

Here Come the Storms (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30
9.

Wing Kong Exchange (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30
10.

Lo Pan's Domain/Looking for a Girl (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30
11.

Friend of Yours?/Escape Iron Basis (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30
12.

Escape from Wing Kong (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30
13.

Hide (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30
14.

Call the Police (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30
15.

Dragon Eyes (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30
16.

Into the Spirit Path (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30
17.

The Great Arcade (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30
18.

The Final Escape (Lo Pan's Demise/Getaway) (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30
19.

Goodbye Jack (Extrait)

John Carpenter

0:30

19 chansons

1 h 24 min

© Hollywood Records