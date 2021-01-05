Big Trouble in Little China
Divers
2011
1.
Prologue (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30
2.
Pork Chop Express (Main Title) (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30
3.
Abduction at Airport (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30
4.
The Alley (Procession) (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30
5.
The Alley (War) (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30
6.
The Storms (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30
7.
Tenement/White Tiger (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30
8.
Here Come the Storms (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30
9.
Wing Kong Exchange (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30
10.
Lo Pan's Domain/Looking for a Girl (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30
11.
Friend of Yours?/Escape Iron Basis (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30
12.
Escape from Wing Kong (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30
13.
Hide (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30
14.
Call the Police (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30
15.
Dragon Eyes (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30
16.
Into the Spirit Path (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30
17.
The Great Arcade (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30
18.
The Final Escape (Lo Pan's Demise/Getaway) (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30
19.
Goodbye Jack (Extrait)
John Carpenter
0:30