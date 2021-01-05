Bill Haley's Greatest Hits
Rock
1991
1.
(We're Gonna) Rock Around The Clock (Extrait)
Bill Haley & his Comets
0:30
2.
Shake, Rattle And Roll (Extrait)
Bill Haley & his Comets
0:30
3.
See You Later, Alligator (Extrait)
Bill Haley & his Comets
0:30
4.
Sway With Me (Extrait)
Bill Haley & his Comets
0:30
5.
Choo Choo Ch'Boogie (Extrait)
Bill Haley & his Comets
0:30
6.
Razzle Dazzle (Extrait)
Bill Haley & his Comets
0:30
7.
Thirteen Women (And Only One Man In Town) (Extrait)
Bill Haley & his Comets
0:30
8.
Skinny Minnie (Extrait)
Bill Haley & his Comets
0:30
9.
The Saints Rock 'N Roll (Extrait)
Bill Haley & his Comets
0:30
10.
Burn That Candle (Extrait)
Bill Haley & his Comets
0:30
11.
Joey's Song (Extrait)
Bill Haley & his Comets
0:30
12.
Hook Line And Sinker (Extrait)
Bill Haley & his Comets
0:30