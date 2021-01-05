Bill Haley's Greatest Hits

Bill Haley's Greatest Hits

Rock

1991

1.

(We're Gonna) Rock Around The Clock (Extrait)

Bill Haley & his Comets

0:30
2.

Shake, Rattle And Roll (Extrait)

Bill Haley & his Comets

0:30
3.

See You Later, Alligator (Extrait)

Bill Haley & his Comets

0:30
4.

Sway With Me (Extrait)

Bill Haley & his Comets

0:30
5.

Choo Choo Ch'Boogie (Extrait)

Bill Haley & his Comets

0:30
6.

Razzle Dazzle (Extrait)

Bill Haley & his Comets

0:30
7.

Thirteen Women (And Only One Man In Town) (Extrait)

Bill Haley & his Comets

0:30
8.

Skinny Minnie (Extrait)

Bill Haley & his Comets

0:30
9.

The Saints Rock 'N Roll (Extrait)

Bill Haley & his Comets

0:30
10.

Burn That Candle (Extrait)

Bill Haley & his Comets

0:30
11.

Joey's Song (Extrait)

Bill Haley & his Comets

0:30
12.

Hook Line And Sinker (Extrait)

Bill Haley & his Comets

0:30

12 chansons

33 min

