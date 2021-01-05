Bing Crosby - Christmas Classics

Bing Crosby - Christmas Classics

Instrumental

2006

1.

White Christmas (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
2.

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
3.

Winter Wonderland (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
4.

What Child Is This/The Holly And The Ivy (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
5.

The Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
6.

O Holy Night (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
7.

The Littlest Angel (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
8.

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
9.

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing/It Came Upon A Midnight Clear (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
10.

Frosty The Snowman (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
11.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
12.

I Wish You A Merry Christmas (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
13.

Do You Hear What I Hear? (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
14.

Pat-A-Pan/While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks By Night (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
15.

Christmas Dinner, Country Style (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
16.

Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

16 chansons

45 min

© Capitol Records