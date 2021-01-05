Bing Crosby - Christmas Classics
Instrumental
2006
1.
White Christmas (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
2.
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
3.
Winter Wonderland (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
4.
What Child Is This/The Holly And The Ivy (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
5.
The Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
6.
O Holy Night (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
7.
The Littlest Angel (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
8.
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
9.
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing/It Came Upon A Midnight Clear (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
10.
Frosty The Snowman (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
11.
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
12.
I Wish You A Merry Christmas (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
13.
Do You Hear What I Hear? (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
14.
Pat-A-Pan/While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks By Night (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
15.
Christmas Dinner, Country Style (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30
16.
Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)
Bing Crosby
0:30