Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (Original Motion Picture Score)
Divers
2020
1.
Flying High (Birds of Prey) (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
2.
The Fantabulous Emancipation Explosion (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
3.
Harley Quinn (Danger Danger) [From Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn] (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
4.
Birds of Prey (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
5.
Harley Gogo Agogo (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
6.
The Black Mask Club (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
7.
Stolen Diamond (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
8.
Bad Ass Broad (Whistle MF) (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
9.
Lonely in Gotham (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
10.
Black Canary Echo (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
11.
The Bertinelli Massacre (The Huntress Story) (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
12.
Bump It! (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
13.
Roman Sionis (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
14.
Lockdown (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
15.
Bruce and the Beaver (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
16.
Lotus Flower (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
17.
Femme Fatale (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:19
18.
Breakout! (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
19.
The Bertinelli Revenge (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
20.
I Want To Kill You Because I Can (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
21.
Zsasz Showdown (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
22.
Work Together (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
23.
Battle Commence (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
24.
Fight Together (Birds Of Prey) (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
25.
Founders Pier (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
26.
Roller Vs Rollers (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
27.
The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30