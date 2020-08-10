Black Shining Leather

Black Shining Leather

Métal

2007

1.

Black Shining Leather  (Extrait)

Carpathian Forest

0:30
2.

The Swordsmen  (Extrait)

Carpathian Forest

0:30
3.

Death Triumphant (Extrait)

Carpathian Forest

0:30
4.

Sadomasochistic  (Extrait)

Carpathian Forest

0:30
5.

Lupus (Extrait)

Carpathian Forest

0:30
6.

Pierced Genitalia  (Extrait)

Carpathian Forest

0:30
7.

In Silence I Observe   (Extrait)

Carpathian Forest

0:30
8.

Lunar Nights  (Extrait)

Carpathian Forest

0:30
9.

Third Attempt    (Extrait)

Carpathian Forest

0:30
10.

The Northern Hemisphere   (Extrait)

Carpathian Forest

0:30
11.

A Forest (Extrait)

Carpathian Forest

0:30

11 chansons

51 min

© Peaceville Records