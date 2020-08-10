Black Shining Leather
Métal
2007
1.
Black Shining Leather (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
2.
The Swordsmen (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
3.
Death Triumphant (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
4.
Sadomasochistic (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
5.
Lupus (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
6.
Pierced Genitalia (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
7.
In Silence I Observe (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
8.
Lunar Nights (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
9.
Third Attempt (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
10.
The Northern Hemisphere (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
11.
A Forest (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30