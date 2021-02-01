Blake Shelton's Barn And Grill (Édition StudioMasters)

Country

2004

1.

Some Beach (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
2.

Nobody but Me (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
3.

Good Old Boy, Bad Old Boyfriend (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
4.

Love Gets in the Way (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
5.

Goodbye Time (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
6.

Cotton Pickin' Time (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
7.

What's on My Mind (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
8.

When Somebody Knows You That Well (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
9.

On a Good Day (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
10.

The Bartender (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
11.

I Drink (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30

11 chansons

36 min

© Warner Records