Bleu noir
Hip-hop
2015
1.
Jeudi gris (Extrait)
Georgio
0:30
2.
Bercé par le vent (Extrait)
Georgio
0:30
3.
Les anges déchus, les gens déçus (Extrait)
Georgio
0:30
4.
Dépression (Extrait)
Georgio
0:30
5.
Rêveur (Pour Anatole) (Extrait)
Georgio
0:30
6.
Héros (Extrait)
Georgio
0:30
7.
Appel à la révolte (Extrait)
Georgio
0:30
8.
Malik (Extrait)
Georgio
0:30
9.
Bleu noir (Extrait)
Georgio
0:30
10.
6 avril 93 (Extrait)
Georgio
0:30
11.
Faut tenir (Extrait)
Georgio
0:30
12.
Rose noire (Extrait)
Georgio
0:30
13.
La Celle Saint Cloud (Extrait)
Georgio
0:30
14.
Des mots durs sur des bouts de papier (Lettre à Salomé) (Extrait)
Georgio
0:30