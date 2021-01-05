Blood In My Eye

Blood In My Eye

Pop

2003

1.

Murder Intro (Extrait)

Ja Rule

0:25
2.

The Life (Extrait)

Ja Rule

0:30
3.

Clap Back (Extrait)

Ja Rule

0:30
4.

The Crown (Extrait)

Ja Rule

0:30
5.

Kay Slay (Skit) (Extrait)

Ja Rule

0:18
6.

Things Gon' Change (Extrait)

Ja Rule

0:30
7.

Against Time (Extrait)

Ja Rule

0:30
8.

Bobby Creep (Skit) (Extrait)

Ja Rule

0:30
9.

Niggas & Bitches (Extrait)

Ja Rule

0:30
10.

The I.N.C. Is Back (Extrait)

Ja Rule

0:30
11.

Remo (Skit) (Extrait)

Ja Rule

0:30
12.

Blood In My Eye (Extrait)

Ja Rule

0:30
13.

It's Murda (Freestyle) (Extrait)

Ja Rule

0:30
14.

The Wrap (Freestyle) (Extrait)

Ja Rule

0:30

14 chansons

44 min

© I.G. Records, Inc. - Universal Records