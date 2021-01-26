Blue Moves

Blue Moves

Pop

1976

Disque 1

1.

Your Starter For... (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
2.

Tonight (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
3.

One Horse Town (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
4.

Chameleon (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
5.

Boogie Pilgrim (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
6.

Cage The Songbird (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
7.

Crazy Water (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
8.

Shoulder Holster (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
2.

Out Of The Blue (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
3.

Between Seventeen And Twenty (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
4.

The Wide-Eyed And Laughing (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
5.

Someone's Final Song (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
6.

Where's The Shoorah? (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
7.

If There's A God In Heaven (What's He Waiting For?) (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
8.

Idol (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
9.

Theme From A Non-Existent TV Series (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
10.

Bite Your Lip (Get Up And Dance!) (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 25 min

© EMI