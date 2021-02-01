Blue Prince

Blue Prince

Jazz

2012

1.

Coffee Groove (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
2.

Global Warming (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
3.

With a Song in My Heart (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
4.

The Creeper (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
5.

The Postman (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
6.

More Bells (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
7.

Memories of You (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
8.

Kwa Heri (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
9.

Blue Prince (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
10.

Arthur Rainbow (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
11.

Magic Box (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
12.

Sweet Lorraine (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30

12 chansons

1 h 05 min

© Dreyfus Jazz