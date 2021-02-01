Blues and Beyond

Blues

2017

1.

Enough of the Blues (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
2.

Tell Me Woman (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
3.

Stormy Monday (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
4.

That's Why I Play the Blues (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
5.

Power of the Blues (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
6.

Ball and Chain (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
7.

Looking Back (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
8.

Surrender (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
9.

Cold Black Night (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
10.

There's a Hole (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
11.

Getaway Blues (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
12.

We Want Love (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
13.

Memory Pain (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
14.

The Prophet (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
15.

You Upset Me Baby (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
16.

Bring My Baby Back (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
17.

I Can't Quit You Baby (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
18.

World of Confusion (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
19.

Picture of the Moon (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
20.

Can't Find My Baby (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
21.

Drowning In Tears (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
22.

Evil (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
23.

My Baby (She's So Good to Me) (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
24.

I Ain't Got You (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
25.

Just Can't Let You Go (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
26.

How Many Lies (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
27.

Torn Inside (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
28.

Parisienne Walkways (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
29.

Walking By Myself (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
30.

Oh Pretty Woman (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
31.

Need Your Love So Bad (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
32.

Since I Met You Baby (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
33.

Surrender (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
34.

Cold Black Night (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
35.

All Your Love (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
36.

Still Got the Blues (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
37.

Too Tired (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
38.

The Sky Is Crying (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
39.

Further On Up the Road (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
40.

Fire (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
41.

The Blues Is Alright (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
42.

Enough of the Blues (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
43.

The Prophet (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30

43 chansons

4 h 20 min

© BMG Rights Management (UK) Limited