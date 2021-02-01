Blues and Beyond (Live)
Blues
2017
1.
Walking By Myself (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
2.
Oh Pretty Woman (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
3.
Need Your Love So Bad (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
4.
Since I Met You Baby (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
5.
Surrender (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
6.
Cold Black Night (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
7.
All Your Love (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
8.
Still Got the Blues (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
9.
Too Tired (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
10.
The Sky Is Crying (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
11.
Further On Up the Road (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
12.
Fire (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
13.
The Blues Is Alright (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
14.
Enough of the Blues (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
15.
The Prophet (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30