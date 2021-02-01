Blues and Beyond (Live)

Blues

2017

1.

Walking By Myself (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
2.

Oh Pretty Woman (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
3.

Need Your Love So Bad (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
4.

Since I Met You Baby (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
5.

Surrender (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
6.

Cold Black Night (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
7.

All Your Love (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
8.

Still Got the Blues (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
9.

Too Tired (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
10.

The Sky Is Crying (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
11.

Further On Up the Road (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
12.

Fire (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
13.

The Blues Is Alright (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
14.

Enough of the Blues (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
15.

The Prophet (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 48 min

© Sanctuary Records