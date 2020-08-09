Blues Dance - Let's Dance - The Best of Ballroon Dancing and Lounge Music

Blues Dance - Let's Dance - The Best of Ballroon Dancing and Lounge Music

Pop

2015

1.

Summertime (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
2.

Harlem Nocturne (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
3.

Misty (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
4.

Cry Me River (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
5.

The House of the Rising Sun (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
6.

Moonlight Serenade (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
7.

I Need Blues (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
8.

Whiter Shade of Pale (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
9.

Your Song (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
10.

Texas Dream (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
11.

Small Flower (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
12.

Piano Blues (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
13.

Yesterday (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
14.

Europa (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30
15.

The South (Extrait)

Zantalino and his Orchestra

0:30

15 chansons

49 min

© Digimusikka

