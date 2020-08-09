Blues Dance - Let's Dance - The Best of Ballroon Dancing and Lounge Music
Pop
2015
1.
Summertime (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
2.
Harlem Nocturne (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
3.
Misty (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
4.
Cry Me River (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
5.
The House of the Rising Sun (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
6.
Moonlight Serenade (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
7.
I Need Blues (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
8.
Whiter Shade of Pale (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
9.
Your Song (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
10.
Texas Dream (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
11.
Small Flower (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
12.
Piano Blues (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
13.
Yesterday (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
14.
Europa (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30
15.
The South (Extrait)
Zantalino and his Orchestra
0:30