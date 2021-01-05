Blues For Jimi
Rock
2012
1.
Purple Haze (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
2.
Manic Depression (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
3.
Foxey Lady (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
4.
The Wind Cries Mary (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
5.
I Don't Live Today (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
6.
My Angel (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
7.
Angel (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
8.
Fire (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
9.
Red House (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
10.
Stone Free (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
11.
Hey Joe (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
12.
Voodoo Child (Slight Return) (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30