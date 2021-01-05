Blues For Jimi

Blues For Jimi

Rock

2012

1.

Purple Haze (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
2.

Manic Depression (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
3.

Foxey Lady (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
4.

The Wind Cries Mary (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
5.

I Don't Live Today (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
6.

My Angel (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
7.

Angel (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
8.

Fire (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
9.

Red House (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
10.

Stone Free (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
11.

Hey Joe (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
12.

Voodoo Child (Slight Return) (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30

12 chansons

1 h 13 min

