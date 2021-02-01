Bobby Short Is K-RA-ZY For Gershwin

Jazz

1975

1.

(I've Got) Beginner's Luck (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
2.

Here's a Kiss for Cinderella (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
3.

I Love to Rhyme (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
4.

'S Wonderful (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
5.

Love Is Here to Stay (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
6.

I Must Be Home by Twelve O'Clock (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
7.

Love Walked In (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
8.

They Can't Take That Away from Me (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
9.

Embraceable You (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
10.

11.

Kickin' the Clouds Away (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
12.

I've Got a Crush on You (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
13.

I Was so Young (You Were so Beautiful) (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
14.

Hi-Ho (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
15.

Innocent Ingenue Baby (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
16.

Do What You Do (!) (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
17.

Delishious (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
18.

High Hat (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
19.

I've Got to Be There (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
20.

Comes the Revolution (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
21.

The Lorelei (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
22.

Feeling I'm Falling (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
23.

That Certain Feeling (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
24.

Drifting Along with the Tide (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
25.

Porgy and Bess Medley (a. Clara / b. Oh, De Lawd Shake De Heavens / c. They Pass by Singin' / d. Oh Bess, o Where's My Bess / e. I Loves You Porgy / f. There's a Boat Dat's Leavin' Soon for New York) (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
26.

A Foggy Day (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
27.

Mine (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
28.

But Not for Me (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
29.

Let's Kiss and Make Up (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
30.

Feeling Sentimental (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
31.

Shall We Dance (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
32.

Maybe (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
33.

K-RA-ZY for You (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30

33 chansons

1 h 35 min

© Rhino Atlantic