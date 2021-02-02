Bobby Short On The East Side

Bobby Short On The East Side

Jazz

2005

1.

Slumming on Park Avenue (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
2.

Looking at You (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
3.

You Fascinate Me So (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
4.

Flying Down to Rio (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
5.

Moanin' in the Mornin' (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
6.

I Left My Hat in Haiti (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
7.

I Like the Likes of You (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
8.

Let There Be Love (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
9.

It Never Entered My Mind (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
10.

Truckin' (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
11.

Pretty Girl (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
12.

I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Right Myself a Letter (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
13.

Delia's Gone (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30
14.

I Like the Likes of You (Extrait)

Bobby Short

0:30

14 chansons

38 min

© Rhino Atlantic