Boccherini: 3 Symphonies

Musique classique

1994

1.

1. Andante sostenuto - Allegro assai (Extrait)

Christopher Hogwood

0:30
2.

2. Andantino con moto (Extrait)

Christopher Hogwood

0:30
3.

3. Andante sostenuto - Allegro con molto (Extrait)

Christopher Hogwood

0:30
4.

1. Allegro assai (Extrait)

Christopher Hogwood

0:30
5.

2. Andantino (Extrait)

Christopher Hogwood

0:30
6.

3. Allegro Vivace-Tempo di Minuetto-Allegro Vivace (Extrait)

Christopher Hogwood

0:30
7.

1. Allegro vivo assai (Extrait)

Christopher Hogwood

0:30
8.

2. Pastorale: Lentarello (Extrait)

Christopher Hogwood

0:30
9.

3. Minuetto & Trio: Allegro (Extrait)

Christopher Hogwood

0:30
10.

4. Finale: Allegro (Extrait)

Christopher Hogwood

0:30

10 chansons

59 min

© Decca Music Group Ltd.