Body Heat: Jazz At The Movies

Jazz

2005

1.

Body Heat (Extrait)

Jazz At The Movies Band

0:30
2.

Katya, Love Theme from "The Russia House" (Extrait)

Jazz At The Movies Band

0:30
3.

Betty Et Zorg / Chili Con Carne (From 'Betty Blue') (Extrait)

Jazz At The Movies Band

0:30
4.

Farewell, My Lovely (Extrait)

Jazz At The Movies Band

0:30
5.

Calling You (Extrait)

Jazz At The Movies Band

0:30
6.

Black Orpheus (Extrait)

Jazz At The Movies Band

0:30
7.

Les Modernes (Extrait)

Jazz At The Movies Band

0:30
8.

'Round Midnight (Extrait)

Jazz At The Movies Band

0:30
9.

Memories of Green (Extrait)

Jazz At The Movies Band

0:30
10.

Theme from "Taxi Driver" (Extrait)

Jazz At The Movies Band

0:30

10 chansons

45 min

© Rhino Atlantic