Boogie Woogie Country Boy

Boogie Woogie Country Boy

Rock

2009

1.

Boogie Woogie Country Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Chantilly Lace (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Lucille (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Roll Over Beethoven (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Mexicali Rose (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Will The Circle Be Unbroken (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Rockin' My Life Away (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

The Meat Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Thirty Nine And Holding (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

16 chansons

53 min

© Vanilla OMP