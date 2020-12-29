Borodin: Polovtsian Dances - Stravinsky : Petrushka

Musique classique

2000

1.

Dance Of The Polovtsi Maidens (From 'Prince Igor') (Extrait)

The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra

0:30
2.

Polovtsian Dances (From 'Prince Igor') (Extrait)

The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra

0:30
3.

Petrushka - Ballet: I. The Shrove-Tide Fair - Danse Russe (Extrait)

The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra

0:30
4.

Petrushka - Ballet: II. Petrushka's Room (Extrait)

The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra

0:30
5.

Petrushka - Ballet: III. The Blackamoor - Valse (Extrait)

The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra

0:30
6.

Petrushka - Ballet: IV. The Shrove-Tide Fair - Death Of Petrushka (Extrait)

The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra

0:30
7.

Circus Polka (Extrait)

The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra

0:30
8.

Fireworks, Op.4 (Extrait)

The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra

0:30

8 chansons

59 min

© Hallmark

Albums

