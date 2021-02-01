Borrowed Heaven

Borrowed Heaven

Pop

2004

1.

Summer Sunshine (Extrait)

The Corrs

0:30
2.

Angel (Extrait)

The Corrs

0:30
3.

Hideaway (Extrait)

The Corrs

0:30
4.

Long Night (Extrait)

The Corrs

0:30
5.

Goodbye (Extrait)

The Corrs

0:30
6.

Time Enough For Tears (Extrait)

The Corrs

0:30
7.

Humdrum (Extrait)

The Corrs

0:30
8.

Even If (Extrait)

The Corrs

0:30
9.

Borrowed Heaven (Extrait)

The Corrs

0:30
10.

Confidence for Quiet (Extrait)

The Corrs

0:30
11.

Baby Be Brave (Extrait)

The Corrs

0:30
12.

Silver Strand (Extrait)

The Corrs

0:30
13.

Summer Sunshine (Extrait)

The Corrs

0:30
14.

Summer Sunshine (Extrait)

The Corrs

0:30

14 chansons

51 min

© Atlantic Records