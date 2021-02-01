Both Sides Now

Both Sides Now

Pop

2000

1.

You're My Thrill (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

At Last (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Comes Love (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

You've Changed (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Answer Me, My Love (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

A Case of You (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

Don't Go to Strangers (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

Sometimes I'm Happy (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

Don't Worry 'Bout Me (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Stormy Weather (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
11.

I Wish I Were in Love Again (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
12.

Both Sides Now (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

12 chansons

51 min

© Reprise