Brahms: Complete Trios
Musique classique
1993
Disque 1
1.
1. Allegro con brio (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
2.
2. Scherzo (Allegro molto) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
3.
3. Adagio (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
4.
4. Allegro (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
5.
1. Andante - Poco più animato (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
6.
2. Scherzo (Allegro) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
7.
3. Adagio mesto (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
8.
4. Finale (Allegro con brio) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
Disque 2
1.
1. Allegro (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
2.
2. Andante con moto (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
3.
3. Scherzo (Presto) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
4.
4. Finale (Allegro giocoso) (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
5.
1. Allegro energico (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
6.
2. Presto non assai (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
7.
3. Andante grazioso (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
8.
4. Allegro molto (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
9.
1. Allegro (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
10.
2. Adagio (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
11.
3. Andante grazioso (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30
12.
4. Allegro (Extrait)
Beaux Arts Trio
0:30