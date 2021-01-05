Brahms: Complete Trios

Musique classique

1993

Disque 1

1.

1. Allegro con brio (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
2.

2. Scherzo (Allegro molto) (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
3.

3. Adagio (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
4.

4. Allegro (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
5.

1. Andante - Poco più animato (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
6.

2. Scherzo (Allegro) (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
7.

3. Adagio mesto (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
8.

4. Finale (Allegro con brio) (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30

Disque 2

1.

1. Allegro (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
2.

2. Andante con moto (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
3.

3. Scherzo (Presto) (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
4.

4. Finale (Allegro giocoso) (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
5.

1. Allegro energico (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
6.

2. Presto non assai (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
7.

3. Andante grazioso (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
8.

4. Allegro molto (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
9.

1. Allegro (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
10.

2. Adagio (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
11.

3. Andante grazioso (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30
12.

4. Allegro (Extrait)

Beaux Arts Trio

0:30

20 chansons

2 h 09 min

© Decca Music Group Ltd.