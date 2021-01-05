Brahms: Horntrio; Klarinettentrio
Musique classique
1969
1.
1. Andante - Poco più animato (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
2.
2. Scherzo (Allegro) (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
3.
3. Adagio mesto (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
4.
4. Finale (Allegro con brio) (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
5.
1. Allegro (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
6.
2. Adagio (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
7.
3. Andante grazioso (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
8.
4. Allegro (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30