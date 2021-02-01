Brahms: String Quintets, Op. 88 & 111

Brahms: String Quintets, Op. 88 & 111

Musique classique

2005

1.

Brahms: Quintet for Two Violins, Two Violas and Cello, in F Major, Op. 88 - Allegro non troppo ma con brio (Extrait)

Boston Symphony Chamber Players

0:30
2.

Brahms: Quintet for Two Violins, Two Violas and Cello, in F Major, Op. 88 - Grave ed appassionato-Allegretto vivace-Presto (Extrait)

Boston Symphony Chamber Players

0:30
3.

Brahms: Quintet for Two Violins, Two Violas and Cello, in F Major, Op. 88 - Allegro energico (Extrait)

Boston Symphony Chamber Players

0:30
4.

Brahms: Quintet for Two Violins, Two Violas and Cello, in G Major, Op. 111 - Allegro non troppo, ma con brio (Extrait)

Boston Symphony Chamber Players

0:30
5.

Brahms: Quintet for Two Violins, Two Violas and Cello, in G Major, Op. 111 - Adagio (Extrait)

Boston Symphony Chamber Players

0:30
6.

Brahms: Quintet for Two Violins, Two Violas and Cello, in G Major, Op. 111 - Un poco allegretto (Extrait)

Boston Symphony Chamber Players

0:30
7.

Brahms: Quintet for Two Violins, Two Violas and Cello, in G Major, Op. 111 - Vivace ma non troppo presto (Extrait)

Boston Symphony Chamber Players

0:30

7 chansons

60 min

© Nonesuch

