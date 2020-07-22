Brand New Day

Brand New Day

Musique pour enfants

1997

1.

Brand New Day (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
2.

Girls/Boys Can Do Anything (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
3.

Lighthouse (Shine on Me) (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
4.

We are a Circle (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
5.

Oh! Susanna (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
6.

Martin (Luther King) had a Dream (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
7.

Stuck in the Middle Blues (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
8.

I Wanna Bang on the Drum (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
9.

My Mother's Wedding Day (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
10.

Gold Rule Rap (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
11.

Amelia (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
12.

Special One (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30

12 chansons

39 min

© Lighthouse Records