Brasitronics Summer Remixes, Vol.2
Jazz
2020
1.
Brasilian Skies (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Campo Grande (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
Chillin Bahia (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
Macapa (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Afoxe Verao (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
South American Smiles (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
Playa D´en Bossa (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Amigos Brasilieros (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
Atlantic Views (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
Surdo Song (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30