Brasitronics Summer Remixes, Vol.2

Brasitronics Summer Remixes, Vol.2

Jazz

2020

1.

Brasilian Skies (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Campo Grande (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Chillin Bahia (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

Macapa (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Afoxe Verao (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

South American Smiles (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Playa D´en Bossa (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Amigos Brasilieros (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

Atlantic Views (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Surdo Song (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

10 chansons

1 h 16 min

© Blue Flame Records