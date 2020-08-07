Brazil 2014 Official Party Album

Musique du monde

2014

1.

We Are One (Ole Ola) [Official World Cup '14 Anthem] (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
2.

Celebrate the Day (Official FIFA World Cup '06 Anthem) (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
3.

Bamboleo (World Cup Celebration) (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
4.

Livin' la Vida Loca (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
5.

Official National Anthem of Brazil (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
6.

Samba de Janeiro (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
7.

Olé, Olé, Olé (Futbol Chant) (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
8.

Party Rock Anthem (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
9.

Top of the World (Olé, Olé, Olé) (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
10.

Hallelujah (EDM Dance Remix) (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
11.

Empire (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
12.

1812 Overture (Canon & Fireworks Theme) (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
13.

Shot Me Down (Bang Bang Dance Remix) (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
14.

Everything Is AWESOME!!! (From "The Lego Movie") (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
15.

Fancy (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
16.

We No Speak Americano (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
17.

I'm a Freak (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
18.

Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
19.

Aquarela Do Brazil (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
20.

I'm a Freak (Originally Performed by Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
21.

Hey Baby (Latin Party) (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
22.

Flight of the Bumble Bee (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
23.

Que Sera Sera (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
24.

Gonna Fly Now (Theme from "Rocky") (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
25.

To Brazil (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
26.

Carnival de Paris (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
27.

Go West (Hit Collective Salutes Brazil) (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
28.

Volare (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
29.

We Are One (Ole Ola) [Originally Performed by Pitbull & Jennifer Lopez] [Instrumental Version] (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
30.

Empire (Originally Performed by Shakira) [Instrumental Version] (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
31.

Tom Hark (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
32.

Fancy (Originally Performed by Iggy Azeala & Charli XCX) [Instrumental Version] (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
33.

Hot, Hot, Hot (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
34.

Lambada (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
35.

Theme From "The Great Escape" (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
36.

Fiesta (Hit Collective Salutes Brasil) (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
37.

Mas Que Nada (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
38.

YMCA (Party Theme) (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
39.

Shot Me Down (Originally Performed by David Guetta & Skylar Grey) [Instrumental Version] (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
40.

One Note Samba (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
41.

Pra Frente Brasil (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
42.

The Dambusters March (Theme) (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
43.

Everything Is AWESOME!!! (Originally Performed by Tegan & Sara ft. Lonely Island) [Instrumental Version] (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
44.

Theme From "Match of the Day" (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
45.

Baila (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30
46.

William Tell Overture (From "The Lone Ranger") (Extrait)

Sports Theme Team

0:30

46 chansons

2 h 37 min

© Sleek & Sound

