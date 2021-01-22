Break Up
Rock
2015
1.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Hello Josephine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Teen-Age Letter (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
End of the Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Hillbilly Music (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
I Can't Trust Me in Your Arms Anymore (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Break Up (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
When the Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
I've Been Twistin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Frankie and Johnny (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Save the Last Dance for Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
It All Depends (On Who Will Buy the Wine) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30