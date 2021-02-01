Breakfast Dance And Barbecue

Breakfast Dance And Barbecue

Jazz

2001

1.

The Deacon (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
2.

Cute (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
3.

In a Mellow Tone (Live at the Americana Hotel) (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
4.

No Moon at All (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
5.

Cherry Red (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
6.

Roll 'Em Pete (with Joe WIlliams) (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
7.

Cherry Point (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
8.

Splanky (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
9.

Counter Block (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
10.

Li'l Darlin' (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
11.

Who, Me? (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
12.

Five O'Clock in the Morning (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
13.

Every Day I Have the Blues (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
14.

Back to the Apple (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
15.

Let's Have a Taste (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
16.

Moten Swing (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
17.

Hallelujah I Love Her So (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30
18.

One O'Clock Jump [Remixed and Remaster] (Extrait)

The Count Basie Orchestra

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 14 min

© Parlophone UK