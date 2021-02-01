Breakfast Dance And Barbecue
Jazz
2001
1.
The Deacon (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
2.
Cute (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
3.
In a Mellow Tone (Live at the Americana Hotel) (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
4.
No Moon at All (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
5.
Cherry Red (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
6.
Roll 'Em Pete (with Joe WIlliams) (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
7.
Cherry Point (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
8.
Splanky (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
9.
Counter Block (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
10.
Li'l Darlin' (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
11.
Who, Me? (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
12.
Five O'Clock in the Morning (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
13.
Every Day I Have the Blues (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
14.
Back to the Apple (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
15.
Let's Have a Taste (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
16.
Moten Swing (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
17.
Hallelujah I Love Her So (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30
18.
One O'Clock Jump [Remixed and Remaster] (Extrait)
The Count Basie Orchestra
0:30