Breakfast on the Morning Tram
Jazz
2007
1.
The Ice Hotel (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
2.
Landslide (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
3.
Ces petits riens (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
4.
I Wish I Could Go Travelling Again (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
5.
So Many Stars (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
6.
Samba saravah (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
7.
Breakfast on the Morning Tram (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
8.
Never Let Me Go (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
9.
So Romantic (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
10.
Hard Hearted Hannah (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
11.
La saison des pluies (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
12.
What a Wonderful World (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
13.
The Ice Hotel (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30