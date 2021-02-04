Breakfast on the Morning Tram

Breakfast on the Morning Tram

Jazz

2007

1.

The Ice Hotel (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
2.

Landslide (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
3.

Ces petits riens (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
4.

I Wish I Could Go Travelling Again (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
5.

So Many Stars (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
6.

Samba saravah (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
7.

Breakfast on the Morning Tram (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
8.

Never Let Me Go (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
9.

So Romantic (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
10.

Hard Hearted Hannah (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
11.

La saison des pluies (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
12.

What a Wonderful World (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
13.

The Ice Hotel (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30

13 chansons

57 min

© Token Productions