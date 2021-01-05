Breakin' In Another Heart

Country

1965

1.

Paper Doll (Extrait)

Hank Thompson

0:30
2.

That's All There Is To That (Extrait)

Hank Thompson

0:30
3.

There's No You (Extrait)

Hank Thompson

0:30
4.

You Always Hurt The One You Love (Extrait)

Hank Thompson

0:30
5.

Till Then (Extrait)

Hank Thompson

0:30
6.

September In The Rain (Extrait)

Hank Thompson

0:30
7.

It's Better To Have Loved A Little (Extrait)

Hank Thompson

0:30
8.

Just An Old Flame (Extrait)

Hank Thompson

0:30
9.

How Do You Hold A Memory (Extrait)

Hank Thompson

0:30
10.

I'd Have Never Found Somebody New (Extrait)

Hank Thompson

0:30
11.

Don't Take It Out On Me (Extrait)

Hank Thompson

0:30
12.

Breakin' In Another Heart (Extrait)

Hank Thompson

0:30

12 chansons

31 min

© Capitol Nashville