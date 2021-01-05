Breaking Hearts
Pop
1984
1.
Restless (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
2.
Slow Down Georgie (She's Poison) (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
3.
Who Wears These Shoes? (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
4.
Breaking Hearts (Ain't What It Used To Be) (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
5.
Li'l 'Frigerator (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
6.
Passengers (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
7.
In Neon (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
8.
Burning Buildings (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
9.
Did He Shoot Her? (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30
10.
Sad Songs (Say So Much) (Extrait)
Elton John
0:30