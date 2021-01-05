Breaking Hearts

Breaking Hearts

Pop

1984

1.

Restless (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
2.

Slow Down Georgie (She's Poison) (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
3.

Who Wears These Shoes? (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
4.

Breaking Hearts (Ain't What It Used To Be) (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
5.

Li'l 'Frigerator (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
6.

Passengers (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
7.

In Neon (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
8.

Burning Buildings (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
9.

Did He Shoot Her? (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30
10.

Sad Songs (Say So Much) (Extrait)

Elton John

0:30

10 chansons

41 min

© UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)