Images and Words

Images and Words

A Dramatic Turn Of Events (Hi-Res Version)

A Dramatic Turn Of Events (Hi-Res Version)

Metropolis, Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory

Metropolis, Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory

Distant Memories - Live in London (Bonus Track Edition)

Distant Memories - Live in London (Bonus Track Edition)

Distance Over Time (Bonus track version)

Distance Over Time (Bonus track version)

Slide 1 of 20

Scene Nine: Finally Free

Scene Nine: Finally Free (Extrait) Dream Theater

Scene Seven: I. The Dance of Eternity

Scene Seven: I. The Dance of Eternity (Extrait) Dream Theater

Scene Two: II. Strange Déjà Vu

Scene Two: II. Strange Déjà Vu (Extrait) Dream Theater

Scene Two: I. Overture 1928

Scene Two: I. Overture 1928 (Extrait) Dream Theater

Lifting Shadows Off a Dream

Lifting Shadows Off a Dream (Extrait) Dream Theater

The Mirror

The Mirror (Extrait) Dream Theater

Breaking All Illusions (Live from the Boston Opera House)

Breaking All Illusions (Live from the Boston Opera House) (Extrait) Dream Theater

Along for the Ride

Along for the Ride (Extrait) Dream Theater

Trial of Tears

Trial of Tears (Extrait) Dream Theater

The Looking Glass

The Looking Glass (Extrait) Dream Theater

On the Backs of Angels

On the Backs of Angels (Extrait) Dream Theater

The Shattered Fortress

The Shattered Fortress (Extrait) Dream Theater

The Enemy Inside

The Enemy Inside (Extrait) Dream Theater

Breaking the Fourth Wall (Live at the Boston Opera House, Boston, MA, 3/25/2014)