Breaking the Fourth Wall (Live at the Boston Opera House, Boston, MA, 3/25/2014)

Rock

2014

Disque 1

1.

The Enemy Inside (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
2.

The Shattered Fortress (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
3.

On the Backs of Angels (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
4.

The Looking Glass (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
5.

Trial of Tears (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
6.

Enigma Machine (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
7.

Along for the Ride (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
8.

Breaking All Illusions (Live from the Boston Opera House) (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30

Disque 2

1.

The Mirror (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
2.

Lie (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
3.

Lifting Shadows Off a Dream (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
4.

Scarred (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
5.

Space Dye Vest (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
6.

Illumination Theory (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Scene Two: I. Overture 1928 (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
2.

Scene Two: II. Strange Déjà Vu (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
3.

Scene Seven: I. The Dance of Eternity (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
4.

Scene Nine: Finally Free (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30

18 chansons

2 h 39 min

© Roadrunner Records