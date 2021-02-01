Breaking the Fourth Wall (Live at the Boston Opera House, Boston, MA, 3/25/2014)
Rock
2014
Disque 1
1.
The Enemy Inside (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
2.
The Shattered Fortress (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
3.
On the Backs of Angels (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
4.
The Looking Glass (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
5.
Trial of Tears (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
6.
Enigma Machine (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
7.
Along for the Ride (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
8.
Breaking All Illusions (Live from the Boston Opera House) (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
Disque 2
1.
The Mirror (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
2.
Lie (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
3.
Lifting Shadows Off a Dream (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
4.
Scarred (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
5.
Space Dye Vest (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
6.
Illumination Theory (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Scene Two: I. Overture 1928 (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
2.
Scene Two: II. Strange Déjà Vu (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
3.
Scene Seven: I. The Dance of Eternity (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30
4.
Scene Nine: Finally Free (Extrait)
Dream Theater
0:30