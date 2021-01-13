Breath Of Heaven - A Holiday Collection
Instrumental
1997
1.
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)
Grover Washington Jr.
0:30
2.
Breath of Heaven (Mary's Song) (Extrait)
Grover Washington Jr.
0:30
3.
The Love In His Infant Eyes (Extrait)
Grover Washington Jr.
0:30
4.
Away In a Manger (Extrait)
Grover Washington Jr.
0:30
5.
I Wonder as I Wander (Extrait)
Grover Washington Jr.
0:30
6.
Christmas Time Is Here (Extrait)
Grover Washington Jr.
0:30
7.
The Magi's Song / A Child Is Born (Extrait)
Grover Washington Jr.
0:30
8.
Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (Extrait)
Grover Washington Jr.
0:30
9.
The Christmas Song (Extrait)
Grover Washington Jr.
0:30
10.
The Christmas Waltz (Extrait)
Grover Washington Jr.
0:30
11.
Christmas Day Chant (Extrait)
Grover Washington Jr.
0:30
12.
