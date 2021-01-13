Breath Of Heaven - A Holiday Collection

Instrumental

1997

1.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)

Grover Washington Jr.

0:30
2.

Breath of Heaven (Mary's Song) (Extrait)

Grover Washington Jr.

0:30
3.

The Love In His Infant Eyes (Extrait)

Grover Washington Jr.

0:30
4.

Away In a Manger (Extrait)

Grover Washington Jr.

0:30
5.

I Wonder as I Wander (Extrait)

Grover Washington Jr.

0:30
6.

Christmas Time Is Here (Extrait)

Grover Washington Jr.

0:30
7.

The Magi's Song / A Child Is Born (Extrait)

Grover Washington Jr.

0:30
8.

Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (Extrait)

Grover Washington Jr.

0:30
9.

The Christmas Song (Extrait)

Grover Washington Jr.

0:30
10.

The Christmas Waltz (Extrait)

Grover Washington Jr.

0:30
11.

Christmas Day Chant (Extrait)

Grover Washington Jr.

0:30
12.

Breath of Heaven (Mary's Song) (Extrait)

Grover Washington Jr.

0:30

12 chansons

60 min

© Columbia