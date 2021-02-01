Breathe

Breathe

Country

1999

1.

What's in It for Me (Extrait)

Faith Hill

0:30
2.

I Got My Baby (Extrait)

Faith Hill

0:30
3.

Love Is a Sweet Thing (Extrait)

Faith Hill

0:30
4.

Breathe (Extrait)

Faith Hill

0:30
5.

Let's Make Love (Extrait)

Faith Hill

0:30
6.

It Will Be Me (Extrait)

Faith Hill

0:30
7.

The Way You Love Me (Extrait)

Faith Hill

0:30
8.

If I'm Not in Love with You (Extrait)

Faith Hill

0:30
9.

Bringing out the Elvis (Extrait)

Faith Hill

0:30
10.

If My Heart Had Wings (Extrait)

Faith Hill

0:30
11.

If I Should Fall Behind (Extrait)

Faith Hill

0:30
12.

That's How Love Moves (Extrait)

Faith Hill

0:30
13.

There Will Come a Day (Extrait)

Faith Hill

0:30

13 chansons

52 min

© Warner Records