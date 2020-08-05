Breathless

Breathless

Pop

2011

1.

Whole Lotta Shakin Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Boogie Woogie Piano Country Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Toot, Toot, Tootsie! (Good-Bye) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Johnny Be Good (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Lucille (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Ce'st La Vie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Detroit City (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Shake Rattle & Roll (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Bee Bop a Lulu (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Stagger Lee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

14 chansons

41 min

© Classic Records