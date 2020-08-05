Breathless
Pop
2011
1.
Whole Lotta Shakin Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Boogie Woogie Piano Country Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Toot, Toot, Tootsie! (Good-Bye) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Johnny Be Good (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Lucille (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Ce'st La Vie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Detroit City (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Shake Rattle & Roll (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Bee Bop a Lulu (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Stagger Lee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30