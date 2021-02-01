BRINGING BACK THE SUNSHINE
Country
2014
1.
Bringing Back the Sunshine (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
2.
Neon Light (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
3.
Lonely Tonight (feat. Ashley Monroe) (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
4.
Gonna (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
5.
A Girl (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
6.
Sangria (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
7.
Buzzin' (feat. RaeLynn) (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
8.
Just South of Heaven (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
9.
I Need My Girl (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
10.
Good Country Song (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
11.
Anyone Else (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
12.
Just Gettin' Started (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30