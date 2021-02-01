BRINGING BACK THE SUNSHINE

Country

2014

1.

Bringing Back the Sunshine (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
2.

Neon Light (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
3.

Lonely Tonight (feat. Ashley Monroe) (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
4.

Gonna (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
5.

A Girl (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
6.

Sangria (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
7.

Buzzin' (feat. RaeLynn) (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
8.

Just South of Heaven (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
9.

I Need My Girl (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
10.

Good Country Song (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
11.

Anyone Else (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
12.

Just Gettin' Started (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30

12 chansons

45 min

