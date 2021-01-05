Britten / Bach / Ligeti

Britten / Bach / Ligeti

Musique classique

2012

1.

I. Introduzione: Lento (Extrait)

Miklos Perenyi

0:30
2.

II. Marcia: Allegro (Extrait)

Miklos Perenyi

0:30
3.

III. Canto: Con moto (Extrait)

Miklos Perenyi

0:30
4.

IV. Barcarola: Lento (Extrait)

Miklos Perenyi

0:30
5.

V. Dialogo: Allegretto (Extrait)

Miklos Perenyi

0:30
6.

VI. Fuga: Andante espressivo (Extrait)

Miklos Perenyi

0:30
7.

VII. Recitativo: Fantastico (Extrait)

Miklos Perenyi

0:30
8.

VIII. Moto perpetuo: Presto (Extrait)

Miklos Perenyi

0:30
9.

IX. Passacaglia: Lento solenne (Extrait)

Miklos Perenyi

0:30
10.

Prélude (Extrait)

Miklos Perenyi

0:30
11.

Allemande (Extrait)

Miklos Perenyi

0:30
12.

Courante (Extrait)

Miklos Perenyi

0:30
13.

Sarabande (Extrait)

Miklos Perenyi

0:30
14.

Gavotte I-II (Extrait)

Miklos Perenyi

0:30
15.

Gigue (Extrait)

Miklos Perenyi

0:30
16.

I. Dialogo: Adagio, rubato, cantabile (Extrait)

Miklos Perenyi

0:30
17.

II. Capriccio: Presto con slancio (Extrait)

Miklos Perenyi

0:30

17 chansons

58 min

© ECM New Series