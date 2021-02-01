Britten: Les Illuminations, Serenade, Nocturne, Noye's Fludde
Musique classique
2006
Disque 1
1.
Serenade Op. 31: Prologue (horn solo) (Extrait)
2.
Serenade Op. 31: 1. Pastoral: The day's grown old (Charles Cotton) (Extrait)
3.
Serenade Op. 31: 2. Nocturne: The splendour falls on castle walls (Alfred, Lord Tennyson) (Extrait)
4.
Serenade Op. 31: 3. Elegy: O Rose, thou art sick (William Blake) (Extrait)
5.
Serenade Op. 31: 4. Dirge: This ae nighte (anon. 15th century) (Extrait)
6.
Serenade Op. 31: 5. Hymn: Queen and huntress (Ben Jonson) (Extrait)
7.
Serenade Op. 31: 6. Sonnet: O soft embalmer of the still midnight (John Keats) (Extrait)
8.
Serenade Op. 31: Epilogue (horn solo) (Extrait)
9.
Nocturne Op. 60: On a poet's lips I slept (Shelley) (Extrait)
10.
Nocturne Op. 60: Below the thunders of the upper deep (Tennyson) (Extrait)
11.
Nocturne Op. 60: Encinctured with a twive of leaves (Coleridge) (Extrait)
12.
Nocturne Op. 60: Midnight's bell goes ting (Middleton) (Extrait)
13.
Nocturne Op. 60: When that night on my bed I lay (Wordsworth) (Extrait)
14.
Nocturne Op. 60: She sleeps on soft, last breaths (Owen) (Extrait)
15.
Nocturne Op. 60: WHat is more gentle than a wind in summer? (Keats) (Extrait)
16.
Nocturne Op. 60: When most I wink, then do mine eyes best see (Shakespeare) (Extrait)
Disque 2
1.
Les Illuminations Op. 18: I. Fanfare (Extrait)
2.
Les Illuminations Op. 18: II. Villes (Extrait)
3.
Les Illuminations Op. 18: IIIa. Phrase (Extrait)
4.
Les Illuminations Op. 18: IIIb. Antique (Extrait)
5.
Les Illuminations Op. 18: IV. Royauté (Extrait)
6.
Les Illuminations Op. 18: V. Marine (Extrait)
7.
Les Illuminations Op. 18: VI. Interlude (Extrait)
8.
Les Illuminations Op. 18: VII. Being Beauteous (Extrait)
9.
Les Illuminations Op. 18: VIII. Parade (Extrait)
10.
Les Illuminations Op. 18: IX. Départ (Extrait)
11.
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 The Chester Miricle Play set to music: Lord Jesus, think on me (Extrait)
12.
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 The Chester Miricle Play set to music: I, God, that all this world hath wroughte (Extrait)
13.
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 The Chester Miricle Play set to music: O, Lorde, I thanke thee lowde and still (Extrait)
14.
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 The Chester Miricle Play set to music: Now in the name of God I will begyne (Extrait)
15.
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 The Chester Miricle Play set to music: Wyffe, in this vessell we shall be kepte (Extrait)
16.
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 The Chester Miricle Play set to music: Noye, Noye, take thou thy company (Extrait)
17.
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 The Chester Miricle Play set to music: Sir! heare are lions, lepardes, in (Extrait)
18.
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 The Chester Miricle Play set to music: Wiffe, come in! why standes thou their? (Extrait)
19.
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 The Chester Miricle Play set to music: It is good for to be still (Extrait)
20.
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 The Chester Miricle Play set to music: Eternal Father, strong to save (Extrait)
21.
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 The Chester Miricle Play set to music: Now forty dayes are fullie gone (Extrait)
22.
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 The Chester Miricle Play set to music: Noye, take thy wife anone (Extrait)
23.
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 The Chester Miricle Play set to music: Noye, heare I behette thee a heste (Extrait)
24.
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 The Chester Miricle Play set to music: The spacious firmament on high (Extrait)
