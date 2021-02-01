Britten - Orchestral Works
Musique classique
2002
1.
The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra (Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Purcell Op. 34): Theme: Allegro maestoso e largamente (full orchestra - woodwind - brass - strings - percussion - full orchestra) (Extrait)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
0:30
2.
The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra (Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Purcell Op. 34): Woodwind (Extrait)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
0:30
3.
The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra (Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Purcell Op. 34): Strings (Extrait)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
0:30
4.
The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra (Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Purcell Op. 34): Brass (Extrait)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
0:30
5.
The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra (Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Purcell Op. 34): Percussion - Variation M: Moderato (percussion) (Extrait)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
0:30
6.
The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra (Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Purcell Op. 34): Fugue: Allegro molto - Con slancio (L'istesso tempo) (full orchestra) (Extrait)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
0:30
7.
4 Sea Interludes, Op. 33a: Dawn (Extrait)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
0:30
8.
Four Sea Interludes from "Peter Grimes", Op. 33a: II. Sunday Morning (Extrait)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
0:30
9.
4 Sea Interludes, Op. 33a: Moonlight (Extrait)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
0:30
10.
Passacaglia from 'Peter Grimes' Op. 33b (Extrait)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
0:30
11.
4 Sea Interludes, Op. 33a: Storm (Extrait)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
0:30
12.
Sinfonia da Requiem Op. 20: I. Lacrymosa (Andante ben misurato) - (Extrait)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
0:30
13.
Sinfonia da Requiem Op. 20: II. Dies irae (Allegro con fuoco) - (Extrait)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
0:30
14.
Sinfonia da Requiem Op. 20: III. Requiem aeternam (Andante molto tranquillo) (Extrait)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
0:30