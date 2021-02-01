Britten - Orchestral Works

Musique classique

2002

1.

The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra (Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Purcell Op. 34): Theme: Allegro maestoso e largamente (full orchestra - woodwind - brass - strings - percussion - full orchestra) (Extrait)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

0:30
2.

The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra (Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Purcell Op. 34): Woodwind (Extrait)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

0:30
3.

The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra (Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Purcell Op. 34): Strings (Extrait)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

0:30
4.

The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra (Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Purcell Op. 34): Brass (Extrait)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

0:30
5.

The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra (Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Purcell Op. 34): Percussion - Variation M: Moderato (percussion) (Extrait)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

0:30
6.

The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra (Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Purcell Op. 34): Fugue: Allegro molto - Con slancio (L'istesso tempo) (full orchestra) (Extrait)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

0:30
7.

4 Sea Interludes, Op. 33a: Dawn (Extrait)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

0:30
8.

Four Sea Interludes from "Peter Grimes", Op. 33a: II. Sunday Morning (Extrait)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

0:30
9.

4 Sea Interludes, Op. 33a: Moonlight (Extrait)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

0:30
10.

Passacaglia from 'Peter Grimes' Op. 33b (Extrait)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

0:30
11.

4 Sea Interludes, Op. 33a: Storm (Extrait)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

0:30
12.

Sinfonia da Requiem Op. 20: I. Lacrymosa (Andante ben misurato) - (Extrait)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

0:30
13.

Sinfonia da Requiem Op. 20: II. Dies irae (Allegro con fuoco) - (Extrait)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

0:30
14.

Sinfonia da Requiem Op. 20: III. Requiem aeternam (Andante molto tranquillo) (Extrait)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 03 min

