Britten:Sinfonia da Requiem, Peter Grimes/Holst:The Perfect Fool, Egdon Heath

Musique classique

1992

1.

Sinfonia da Requiem, Op. 20: I. Lacrymosa. Andante ben misurato (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
2.

Sinfonia da Requiem, Op. 20: II. Dies irae. Allegro con fuoco (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
3.

Sinfonia da Requiem, Op. 20: III. Requiem aeternam. Andante molto tranquillo (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
4.

Peter Grimes, Four Sea Interludes, Op. 33a: I. Dawn (Lento e tranquillo) (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
5.

Peter Grimes, Four Sea Interludes, Op. 33a: II. Sunday Morning (Allegro spiritoso) (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
6.

Peter Grimes, Four Sea Interludes, Op. 33a: III. Moonlight (Andante comodo e rubato) (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
7.

Peter Grimes, Four Sea Interludes, Op. 33a: IV. Storm (Presto con fuoco) (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
8.

Peter Grimes, Passacaglia, Op. 33b (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
9.

The Perfect Fool, Op. 39, Ballet Music: I. Andante (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
10.

The Perfect Fool, Op. 39, Ballet Music: II. Dance of Spirits of Earth. Moderato - Andante (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
11.

The Perfect Fool, Op. 39, Ballet Music: III. Dance of Spirits of Water. Allegretto (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
12.

The Perfect Fool, Op. 39, Ballet Music: IV. Dance of Spirits of Fire. Allegro moderato (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
13.

Egdon Heath, Op. 47 "Homage to Thomas Hardy" (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Warner Classics