Britten:Sinfonia da Requiem, Peter Grimes/Holst:The Perfect Fool, Egdon Heath
Musique classique
1992
1.
Sinfonia da Requiem, Op. 20: I. Lacrymosa. Andante ben misurato (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
2.
Sinfonia da Requiem, Op. 20: II. Dies irae. Allegro con fuoco (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
3.
Sinfonia da Requiem, Op. 20: III. Requiem aeternam. Andante molto tranquillo (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
4.
Peter Grimes, Four Sea Interludes, Op. 33a: I. Dawn (Lento e tranquillo) (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
5.
Peter Grimes, Four Sea Interludes, Op. 33a: II. Sunday Morning (Allegro spiritoso) (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
6.
Peter Grimes, Four Sea Interludes, Op. 33a: III. Moonlight (Andante comodo e rubato) (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
7.
Peter Grimes, Four Sea Interludes, Op. 33a: IV. Storm (Presto con fuoco) (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
8.
Peter Grimes, Passacaglia, Op. 33b (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
9.
The Perfect Fool, Op. 39, Ballet Music: I. Andante (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
10.
The Perfect Fool, Op. 39, Ballet Music: II. Dance of Spirits of Earth. Moderato - Andante (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
11.
The Perfect Fool, Op. 39, Ballet Music: III. Dance of Spirits of Water. Allegretto (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
12.
The Perfect Fool, Op. 39, Ballet Music: IV. Dance of Spirits of Fire. Allegro moderato (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
13.
Egdon Heath, Op. 47 "Homage to Thomas Hardy" (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30