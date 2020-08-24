Buddhist Meditation Music: Asian Sounds for Zen Practice, Spiritual Relaxation, Soothing Music for Yoga, Calming Melodies for Contemplation

Musique électronique

2019

1.

Door of the Divine Harmony - Recovery and Rest (Extrait)

Japanese Relaxation and Meditation, Chinese Relaxation and Meditation, Relaxing Zen Music Therapy

0:30
2.

River of Life - Energized Body and Mind (Extrait)

Japanese Relaxation and Meditation, Chinese Relaxation and Meditation, Relaxing Zen Music Therapy

0:30
3.

Climbing the Mountain of Japan - Reflections (Extrait)

Japanese Relaxation and Meditation, Chinese Relaxation and Meditation, Relaxing Zen Music Therapy

0:30
4.

Reverence, Ritual & Renewal – Tribal Song (Extrait)

Japanese Relaxation and Meditation, Chinese Relaxation and Meditation, Relaxing Zen Music Therapy

0:30
5.

Chinese Spring Festival - Soothing Music (Extrait)

Japanese Relaxation and Meditation, Chinese Relaxation and Meditation, Relaxing Zen Music Therapy

0:30
6.

Mental Rest and Relaxation - Rhythms of Arabic Music (Extrait)

Japanese Relaxation and Meditation, Chinese Relaxation and Meditation, Relaxing Zen Music Therapy

0:30
7.

The Ancestors - Deep Breathing with Japanese Flute (Extrait)

Japanese Relaxation and Meditation, Chinese Relaxation and Meditation, Relaxing Zen Music Therapy

0:30
8.

The Presence of the Sacred - Spirituality (Extrait)

Japanese Relaxation and Meditation, Chinese Relaxation and Meditation, Relaxing Zen Music Therapy

0:30
9.

Imperial Garden of Ancient China - Calming the Mind (Extrait)

Japanese Relaxation and Meditation, Chinese Relaxation and Meditation, Relaxing Zen Music Therapy

0:30
10.

Flowing Water - Emotional Balance (Extrait)

Japanese Relaxation and Meditation, Chinese Relaxation and Meditation, Relaxing Zen Music Therapy

0:30
11.

Spirit of the Earth – Anxiety Relief (Extrait)

Japanese Relaxation and Meditation, Chinese Relaxation and Meditation, Relaxing Zen Music Therapy

0:30
12.

Sacred Connection - Mind, Body and Spirit Balance (Extrait)

Japanese Relaxation and Meditation, Chinese Relaxation and Meditation, Relaxing Zen Music Therapy

0:30
13.

Transform your Daily Life – Hapiness and Peace (Extrait)

Japanese Relaxation and Meditation, Chinese Relaxation and Meditation, Relaxing Zen Music Therapy

0:30
14.

Arab Healing Dance - Health and Wellbeing (Extrait)

Japanese Relaxation and Meditation, Chinese Relaxation and Meditation, Relaxing Zen Music Therapy

0:30
15.

Contemplation - Japanese Zen Meditation (Extrait)

Japanese Relaxation and Meditation, Chinese Relaxation and Meditation, Relaxing Zen Music Therapy

0:30

15 chansons

57 min

© Oriental Mood Studio

