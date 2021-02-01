Buddy Holly (Expanded Edition)

Buddy Holly (Expanded Edition)

Rock

1980

1.

Peggy Sue (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
2.

Wishing (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
3.

Love's Made a Fool of You (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
4.

Take Your Time (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
5.

Heartbeat (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
6.

Tell Me How (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
7.

Think It Over (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
8.

Maybe Baby (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
9.

Midnight Shift (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
10.

I'm Gonna Love You Too (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
11.

Peggy Sue Got Married (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
12.

What to Do (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
13.

That'll Be the Day (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
14.

It Doesn't Matter Anymore (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
15.

Everyday (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
16.

Reprise (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
17.

Take Your Time (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30

17 chansons

55 min

© Parlophone UK