Buffalo Springfield

Buffalo Springfield

Pop

2007

1.

For What It's Worth (Extrait)

Buffalo Springfield

0:30
2.

Go and Say Goodbye (Extrait)

Buffalo Springfield

0:30
3.

Sit Down I Think I Love You (Extrait)

Buffalo Springfield

0:30
4.

Nowadays Clancy Can't Even Sing (Extrait)

Buffalo Springfield

0:30
5.

Hot Dusty Roads (Extrait)

Buffalo Springfield

0:30
6.

Everybody's Wrong (Extrait)

Buffalo Springfield

0:30
7.

Flying on the Ground Is Wrong (Extrait)

Buffalo Springfield

0:30
8.

Burned (Extrait)

Buffalo Springfield

0:30
9.

Do I Have to Come Right out and Say It (Extrait)

Buffalo Springfield

0:30
10.

Leave (Extrait)

Buffalo Springfield

0:30
11.

Out of My Mind (Extrait)

Buffalo Springfield

0:30
12.

Pay the Price (Extrait)

Buffalo Springfield

0:30

12 chansons

33 min

© Rhino - Elektra