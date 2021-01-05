Buhaina's Delight

Buhaina's Delight

Jazz

1963

1.

Backstage Sally (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
2.

Contemplation (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
3.

Bu's Delight (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
4.

Reincarnation Blues (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
5.

Shaky Jake (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
6.

Moon River (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
7.

Backstage Sally (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
8.

Bu's Delight (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
9.

Reincarnation Blues (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
10.

Moon River (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30

10 chansons

1 h 03 min

© Blue Note Records